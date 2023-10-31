Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Auto Electrician (Harare)

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Nov. 13, 2023
Job Description

To install, repair and replace mechanical parts in automobiles.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Undertaking electrical repairs on vehicles and related mechanical equipment including generators.
  • Assembling mechanical components according to specifications.
  • Examining vehicles and oversee diagnostic tests to determine functionality problems.
  • Performing safety inspections on vehicles.
  • Designing a plan of action for all maintenance tasks.
  • Maintaining work logs, repairs, and maintenance records.
  • Monitoring inventory and order new parts when necessary.
  • Offering consultation on maintenance and preventative procedures to vehicle users.
  • Ordering electrical components according to specifications.
  • Custodian of workshop spares and maintaining of stock records.
  • Work closely with the service team to ensure that all administrative tasks for the workshop are completed in a efficient and timely manner.
  • Actively compile reports to ensure that workshop KPI are met including workshop productivity, operational summary, closed jobs etc.
  • Undertake any workshop associated administrative tasks as required and at the request of the Transport Controller.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 0 'Level Subjects including Maths/Accounts and English.
  • Two 2 A Level Passes or equivalent.
  • Class 1 Artisan Auto Electrical Certificate.
  • Class 2 Driver's License.
  • At least 3 years' experience in a similar field.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources

Zimbabwe National Road Administration

489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent,

Highlands, Harare Or send via email to: 2023operationsvacancies@zinara.co.zw

IMPORTANT NOTICE: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276

Deadline:13 November 2023 @4:30pm

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.

