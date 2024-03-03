Pindula|Search Pindula
Panmart

Auto Electrician (Ruwa)

Panmart
Mar. 10, 2024
Job Description

We are looking for a candidate to join our team as an auto electrician for Haulage Trucks.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Installing New Vehicle Wiring Systems.
  • Setting up electrical wiring for various vehicle components.
  • Ensuring proper connections and functionality.
  • Troubleshooting Immobilizer and Alarm Systems.
  • Diagnosing issues related to security systems.
  • Repairing or replacing faulty components.
  • Gathering Information from Customers.
  • Listening to customer complaints about electrical system problems.
  • Identifying the root cause of issues.
  • Diagnosing Electrical Problems.
  • Using diagnostic tools to pinpoint electrical faults.
  • Proposing effective solutions.
  • Providing Estimated Time and Cost for Repairs.
  • Communicating with customers regarding repair timelines and expenses.
  • Repairing and Replacing Faulty Wiring or Electrical Systems.
  • Ensuring that all electrical components function correctly.
  • Addressing any damaged or malfunctioning parts.
  • Servicing Electrical Automotive Parts.
  • Regular maintenance of electrical components.
  • Keeping systems in optimal condition.
  • Servicing and Repairing Electrical Systems on Agricultural Vehicles.
  • Working with specialized equipment used in farming and agriculture.
  • Maintaining a Clean Working Environment.
  • Ensuring a safe and organized workspace.
  • Managing administrative tasks.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Auto electric qualification or equivalent.
  • Journeyman Class certification.
  • Proven Work Experience as an Auto Electrician.
  • Hands-on experience in diagnosing and repairing electrical issues.
  • Familiarity with various vehicle makes and models.
  • Advanced Knowledge of Modern Vehicular Electrical Systems.
  • Staying up-to-date with industry advancements.
  • Understanding complex electrical components.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates with relevant qualifications to send CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Deadline: 10 March 2024

Panmart

Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape

