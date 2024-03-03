Auto Electrician (Ruwa)

Job Description

We are looking for a candidate to join our team as an auto electrician for Haulage Trucks.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installing New Vehicle Wiring Systems.

Setting up electrical wiring for various vehicle components.

Ensuring proper connections and functionality.

Troubleshooting Immobilizer and Alarm Systems.

Diagnosing issues related to security systems.

Repairing or replacing faulty components.

Gathering Information from Customers.

Listening to customer complaints about electrical system problems.

Identifying the root cause of issues.

Diagnosing Electrical Problems.

Using diagnostic tools to pinpoint electrical faults.

Proposing effective solutions.

Providing Estimated Time and Cost for Repairs.

Communicating with customers regarding repair timelines and expenses.

Repairing and Replacing Faulty Wiring or Electrical Systems.

Ensuring that all electrical components function correctly.

Addressing any damaged or malfunctioning parts.

Servicing Electrical Automotive Parts.

Regular maintenance of electrical components.

Keeping systems in optimal condition.

Servicing and Repairing Electrical Systems on Agricultural Vehicles.

Working with specialized equipment used in farming and agriculture.

Maintaining a Clean Working Environment.

Ensuring a safe and organized workspace.

Managing administrative tasks.

Qualifications and Experience

Auto electric qualification or equivalent.

Journeyman Class certification.

Proven Work Experience as an Auto Electrician.

Hands-on experience in diagnosing and repairing electrical issues.

Familiarity with various vehicle makes and models.

Advanced Knowledge of Modern Vehicular Electrical Systems.

Staying up-to-date with industry advancements.

Understanding complex electrical components.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates with relevant qualifications to send CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Deadline: 10 March 2024