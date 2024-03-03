Auto Electrician (Ruwa)
Panmart
Job Description
We are looking for a candidate to join our team as an auto electrician for Haulage Trucks.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installing New Vehicle Wiring Systems.
- Setting up electrical wiring for various vehicle components.
- Ensuring proper connections and functionality.
- Troubleshooting Immobilizer and Alarm Systems.
- Diagnosing issues related to security systems.
- Repairing or replacing faulty components.
- Gathering Information from Customers.
- Listening to customer complaints about electrical system problems.
- Identifying the root cause of issues.
- Diagnosing Electrical Problems.
- Using diagnostic tools to pinpoint electrical faults.
- Proposing effective solutions.
- Providing Estimated Time and Cost for Repairs.
- Communicating with customers regarding repair timelines and expenses.
- Repairing and Replacing Faulty Wiring or Electrical Systems.
- Ensuring that all electrical components function correctly.
- Addressing any damaged or malfunctioning parts.
- Servicing Electrical Automotive Parts.
- Regular maintenance of electrical components.
- Keeping systems in optimal condition.
- Servicing and Repairing Electrical Systems on Agricultural Vehicles.
- Working with specialized equipment used in farming and agriculture.
- Maintaining a Clean Working Environment.
- Ensuring a safe and organized workspace.
- Managing administrative tasks.
Qualifications and Experience
- Auto electric qualification or equivalent.
- Journeyman Class certification.
- Proven Work Experience as an Auto Electrician.
- Hands-on experience in diagnosing and repairing electrical issues.
- Familiarity with various vehicle makes and models.
- Advanced Knowledge of Modern Vehicular Electrical Systems.
- Staying up-to-date with industry advancements.
- Understanding complex electrical components.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates with relevant qualifications to send CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw
Deadline: 10 March 2024
