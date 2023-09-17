Job Description

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a global leader in the supply of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry. We offer a diverse range of opportunities through our businesses and cross-border networks, enabling you to explore your potential and thrive.

The Auto Electrician will be responsible for performing maintenance/service as identified and requested to the required OEM standard thereby ensuring machine availability Customer satisfaction and SHEQ effectiveness. Job-ID: R0059283

Duties and Responsibilities

The Auto Electrician will be responsible for servicing customer equipment at Sandvik Sites. The various skills/competences are, among other things: