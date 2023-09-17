Auto Electrician
Job Description
Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a global leader in the supply of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry. We offer a diverse range of opportunities through our businesses and cross-border networks, enabling you to explore your potential and thrive.
The Auto Electrician will be responsible for performing maintenance/service as identified and requested to the required OEM standard thereby ensuring machine availability Customer satisfaction and SHEQ effectiveness. Job-ID: R0059283
Duties and Responsibilities
The Auto Electrician will be responsible for servicing customer equipment at Sandvik Sites. The various skills/competences are, among other things:
- Mature and self-disciplined and readiness to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Good route cause analysis and resolution techniques coupled with the ability to meet deadlines.
- Good interpersonal skills and customer focus culture.
- Commitment to adhere to safety, health, environmental and quality management procedures and standards.
- Ensuring that all maintenance work meets OEM Standards.
- Good at report writing, must be computer literate with knowledge of using excel spreadsheets, graph presentations and charts.
- Ensure that all Repair systems and procedures are followed.
- Good troubleshooting skills in low voltage electrical circuits.
Qualifications and Experience
- National/ Craft Certificate in relevant trade, (Auto Electrician Class 1) (must have served an apprenticeship as an Auto Electrician).
- The Auto Electrician is expected to have 2-4years experience in the mining industry.
- Knowledge of ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018.
- Full physical & medical certificate to work in underground mining environment.
- Shall be able to coach and/or train Artisans or Technicians in training.
- Proven Competence as Earthmoving and trackless Mining Equipment Technician/ Artisan.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.home.sandvik/en/careers/job-search/jobs/manufacturing/R0059283/
Deadline: 22 September 2023
Sandvik
Sandvik AB is a Swedish multinational engineering company specializing in products and services for mining, rock excavation, rock drilling, rock processing, metal cutting and machining. The company was founded in Gävleborg County, Sweden, in 1862. It is a global leader in the supply of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry.