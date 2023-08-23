Auto Technician

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Diagnoses and corrects electrical and mechanical faults on motor vehicles, including plant and machines.

Advises the supervisor on mechanical and electrical condition of vehicle.

Carries out schedules services on vehicles.

Tests run the vehicle or equipment after repair to confirm satisfactory operation.

Attends to breakdowns and recovery of vehicles.

Assists the apprentices with practical technical skills needed on the job and recommends them to their assessors from the Manpower Planning Unit.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English.

National Craft Certificate in Motor Vehicle Technology or equivalent.

Recognised Apprenticeship in a relevant trade or class 1 Trade tested mechanic.

Auto Electrics knowledge of least Class 2 trade tested auto electrics.

At least 5 years relevant experience.

Class 4 Drivers licence.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:

Chief Human Resource Officer