Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Auto Technician

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Sep. 01, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Diagnoses and corrects electrical and mechanical faults on motor vehicles, including plant and machines.
  • Advises the supervisor on mechanical and electrical condition of vehicle.
  • Carries out schedules services on vehicles.
  • Tests run the vehicle or equipment after repair to confirm satisfactory operation.
  • Attends to breakdowns and recovery of vehicles.
  • Assists the apprentices with practical technical skills needed on the job and recommends them to their assessors from the Manpower Planning Unit.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English.
  • National Craft Certificate in Motor Vehicle Technology or equivalent.
  • Recognised Apprenticeship in a relevant trade or class 1 Trade tested mechanic.
  • Auto Electrics knowledge of least Class 2 trade tested auto electrics.
  • At least 5 years relevant experience.
  • Class 4 Drivers licence.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:

Chief Human Resource Officer

Rural Electrification Fund

P Bag 250A

Harare

Or email to: reahr@rea.co.zw

NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an equal opportunity employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 01 September 2023

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

