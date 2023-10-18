Pindula|Search Pindula
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Automotive Maintenance Technician

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Oct. 27, 2023
Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Physical Planning Works and Estates.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Filling of job cards for all tasks undertaken.
  • Conducting general checks and adjustments on vehicles.
  • Preparing vehicles for Certificate of Fitness inspections (C.O.F).
  • Adhering to a planned maintenance schedule for vehicles.
  • Maintaining a clean working environment.
  • Complying with workshop safety regulations.
  • Supervising and training apprentices.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.
  • Valid Class Two (2) Driver’s Licence.
  • National Certificate/ Diploma in Motor Mechanics.
  • Skilled Worker Class One Certificate.
  • Should have at least 5 years post apprenticeship experience.
  • Be of mature disposition.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939, Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only Shortlisted Candidates Will Be Contacted.

Deadline: 27 October 2023

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

