Automotive Maintenance Technician

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Physical Planning Works and Estates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Filling of job cards for all tasks undertaken.

Conducting general checks and adjustments on vehicles.

Preparing vehicles for Certificate of Fitness inspections (C.O.F).

Adhering to a planned maintenance schedule for vehicles.

Maintaining a clean working environment.

Complying with workshop safety regulations.

Supervising and training apprentices.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.

Valid Class Two (2) Driver’s Licence.

National Certificate/ Diploma in Motor Mechanics.

Skilled Worker Class One Certificate.

Should have at least 5 years post apprenticeship experience.

Be of mature disposition.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: