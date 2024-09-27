B2B Representative (Harare)
Job Description
Responsible for building and maintaining relationships with clients to sell products or services. To further identify potential clients, understand their needs, and propose solutions that align with the business objectives.
Duties and Responsibilities
- First point of contact for customers.
- Animate the commercial portfolio both in achieving commercial and financial results (recovery).
- Conduct commercial negotiations with customers with the aim of ensuring profitability as well as increasing business volume.
- Establish commercial offers, proformas and sales forecasts.
- Plan and organize visits and field surveys
- Analyze its market segment and propose new products with high added value
- Ensure the monthly monitoring of project volumes and the preparation of sales reports
- Write weekly and monthly reports and sales statistics
- Accompany and advise clients on administrative issues regarding account openings as well as the execution of business plans in relation to the company's commercial standards and procedures.
- Evaluate price changes against budget, competition and market needs to see how much to increase sales.
- Solving problems with customers Manage the administrative relationship of the agency with the public authorities
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or Business Management.
- Min 2 years’ experience in a similar position. Knowledge of the hydrocarbon market.
Competencies:
- Bilingual: Chinese or Mandarin.
- Very good IT knowledge.
- Very good communication skills; Oral and Written.
- Conflict resolution oriented.
- Ready to work under pressure.
- Very good organizational skills.
- Attention to detail.
Key Relationships and Department Overview:
- Internal – Sales area, Support Services and Finance
- External – Customers and Public Administrations
Other
How to Apply
Puma Energy
Puma Energy is a Swiss multinational mid- and downstream oil company, majority-owned by Singapore-based French company Trafigura. Its operations span around 40 countries across five continents and encompass the supply, storage, refining, distribution, and retail of a range of petroleum products. Our downstream business includes fuels, aviation, lubricants and bitumen, with a strong presence across Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific