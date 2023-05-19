Bachelor Of Technology Degree Programme: 2023 Intake

Job Description

Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Department

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for ND, HND and Bachelor of Technology (Honors) Degree in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Block release programme.

ND Requirements: 5 '0' Level subjects including English Language, Mathematics and a relevant Science subject at grade C or better, AND NC in Machineshop Engineering or Fabrication Engineering or Refrigeration and Air Conditioning or Millwrights or Foundry or Draughting and Design Technology, Power Plant Operations and Vehicle body building or equivalent. Duration: 2 years

HND Requirements: 5' 0' Level subjects including English, Mathematics and a relevant Science subject at grade C or better, AND National certificate (NC) in Machineshop Engineering or Fabrication Engineering or Refrigeration and Air Conditioning or Foundry or Milwrights or Draughting and Design Technology or equivalent, AND National Diploma in Production/ Plant/ Draughting and Design Technology/Automotive/ Foundry/ Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering. Duration: 1 year

Electrical Engineering Department

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for ND, HND and Bachelor of Technology (Honours) Degree in Electrical Engineering Block release programme.

ND Requirements: 5 '0' Level subjects including English, Mathematics and a relevant Science at grade C or better AND a National certificate (NC) in Electrical, or equivalent. Duration: 2 years

1 year. B-TECH Requirements: HND in Electrical Power or HND Instrumentation and Control. Journeymen class 1 certificate. All requirements of HND. Duration: 2 years (4 semesters)

Automotive Engineering Department

ND Requirements: 5 '0' Level subjects including English,Mathematics and a relevant Science subject at grade C or better AND aNational certificate (NC) in Motor mechanics, Automobile Electrics and Electronics, Diesel Plant Fitting, Motor Vehicle Body Repair and spray painting, Precision Machining and Motor Cycle Mechanics. Duration: 2 years

How to Apply

All applicants shall be required to pay a non-refundable handling fee of USD$20 into ZB Bank Nostro Account Number 4556.375118-405 (Kwekwe Branch). Visit the Kwekwe Polytechnic website: www.kwekwepoly.ac.zw and upload the proof of payment in order to proceed with the on-line application process.

NB: Those with City and Guilds to attach qualifications assessment from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Science and Technology Development, Second Floor, New Government Complex, Corner Samora Machel I Fourth Street, Harare.

Deadline: 26 May 2023