Back Office Clerk (Masvingo)
Job Description
Responsible for the processing, scanning, and filing of Branch work.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day to day responsibility for the back-office activities ensuring smooth and efficient operations.
- Ensure all payments, settlements and reconciliations are correct.
- Managing the processes to clear and settle transactions.
- Reconciling systems by checking that the data flows from the revenue- generating front office to the operations systems (operations control).
- Monitoring the activity and reports of daily transactions.
- Having sole responsibility for handling specific client issues related to back- office operations.
- Liaising with clients regarding transaction settlements, as and when required.
- Ensure that the Branch Suspense Accounts are reconciled dail.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English
- At least2 ‘A’ Levels
- Diploma in Accounting, Business Studies, Marketing, or related field
- A minimum of 2 years related experience.
- A keen interest in working in a multicultural environment.
- Ability to work effectively in teams, to communicate ideas clearly and confidently, articulate issues and recommend.
- Knowledge of Excel, Word, international payment, and other systems.
- In depth knowledge of back-office operations Settlements, reconciliations, and payments.
- Able to deal with high workflow levels.
- Ideally worked in foreign exchange operations.
- Experience with clearing operations will be an added advantage
Skills & Competencies:
- Positive attitude.
- Efficient time management.
- Ambitious and energetic, able to get things done.
- Confident and resilient.
- Excellent communicator and motivator.
- Attention to detail.
- Risk aware.
- Task oriented.
- Initiative.
- Maturity and credibility.
- Ability to deal and develop long lasting relationships with
- stakeholders.
- Job-Related Knowledge.
- Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues typical for the country banking system.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw attaching all your academic certificates and National ID with the Heading: “Back Office Clerk” Masvingo Branch.
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s Recruitment Policy.
Deadline: 01 September 2023 1630hrs.Generate a Whatsapp Message
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.