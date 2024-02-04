Back Office Clerk (Mutare)
EmpowerBank Limited
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has risen for Back Office Clerk at our Mutare Branch to maintain all back-office records, capture files and reconcile branch transactions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Accounts opening.
- Attending to customer queries and complaints.
- Interview clients and direct them to the correct desk for assistance.
- Train youths in financial literacy and business management as per set targets.
- Prepares reports as required.
- Perform clerical and any other duties within the scope of the job.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking & Finance.
- Minimum of one year experience as Back Office Clerk in a banking sector.
- Residents of Mutare are encouraged to apply.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw must be clearly stating ” Back Office Clerk – Mutare” under the subject line. Copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.
Deadline: 08 February 2024
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.
