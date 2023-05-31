Pindula|
Steward Bank

Back Office Clerk (Mutare)

May. 30, 2023
Job Description

Suitably qualified, experienced and motivated candidates are invited to apply for the position of Back Office Clerk which has arisen within Personal Banking Department, reporting to the Operations Supervisor. The role will be responsible for processing internal credits and debits in T24 system, prepare reconciliation accounts and daily Journal tick backs.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Rlated.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Banking and Finance/ related field.
  • Diploma in IOBZ will be an added advantage.
  • 1 to 2 years’ experience in Branch Banking environment.

How to Apply

Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw with the title, Back Office Clerk clearly written in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 30 May 2023

