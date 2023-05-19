Back Office Clerk x28

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above posts.
Location: Harare -Msasa, Belgravia, Southerton, Mt Pleasant, Heritage, Bulawayo-Jason Moyo, Mutare, Kwekwe, Gweru, Vic Falls, Triangle, Chiredzi, Masvingo, Bindura, Chinhoyi.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day to day responsibility for the back-office activities ensuring smooth and efficient operations.
- FCUBS data capturing and filling of documents.
- KYC remediation exercise.
- Scanning.
- Ensure all payments, settlements and reconciliations are correct.
- Managing the processes to clear and settle transactions.
- Reconciling systems by checking that the data flows from the revenue generating front office to the operations systems (operations control).
- Monitoring the activity and reports of daily transactions.
- Having sole responsibility for handling specific client issues related to back office operations.
Qualifications and Experience
- 2 ‘A’ Levels
- 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English
- Business Degree
- Minimum 1 years banking experience or similar.
- Ideally worked in foreign exchange operations.
- Experience with clearing operations will be an added advantage
Skills and Competencies:
- Positive attitude.
- Efficient time management.
- Ambitious and energetic, able to get things done.
- Confident and resilient.
- Excellent communicator and motivator.
- Attention to detail.
- Risk aware.
- Task oriented.
- Initiative.
- Maturity and credibility.
- Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues typical for the country banking system.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw indicating the Branch of their choice with the Heading: e.g “Back Office Clerk- Msasa” attaching all academic certificates and transcripts,
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.
Deadline: 23 May 2023 1630hrs.