BancABC Zimbabwe

Back Office Clerk x28

BancABC Zimbabwe
May. 23, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above posts.

Location: Harare -Msasa, Belgravia, Southerton, Mt Pleasant, Heritage, Bulawayo-Jason Moyo, Mutare, Kwekwe, Gweru, Vic Falls, Triangle, Chiredzi, Masvingo, Bindura, Chinhoyi.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Day to day responsibility for the back-office activities ensuring smooth and efficient operations.
  • FCUBS data capturing and filling of documents.
  • KYC remediation exercise.
  • Scanning.
  • Ensure all payments, settlements and reconciliations are correct.
  • Managing the processes to clear and settle transactions.
  • Reconciling systems by checking that the data flows from the revenue generating front office to the operations systems (operations control).
  • Monitoring the activity and reports of daily transactions.
  • Having sole responsibility for handling specific client issues related to back office operations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 2 ‘A’ Levels
  • 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English
  • Business Degree
  • Minimum 1 years banking experience or similar.
  • Ideally worked in foreign exchange operations.
  • Experience with clearing operations will be an added advantage

Skills and Competencies:

  • Positive attitude.
  • Efficient time management.
  • Ambitious and energetic, able to get things done.
  • Confident and resilient.
  • Excellent communicator and motivator.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Risk aware.
  •  Task oriented.
  • Initiative.
  • Maturity and credibility.
  • Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues typical for the country banking system.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw indicating the Branch of their choice with the Heading: e.g “Back Office Clerk- Msasa” attaching all academic certificates and transcripts,

NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.

Deadline: 23 May 2023 1630hrs.

BancABC Zimbabwe

The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.

