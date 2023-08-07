Pindula|Search Pindula
BancABC Zimbabwe

Back Office Clerks (Bulawayo & Mutare)

BancABC Zimbabwe
Aug. 11, 2023
Job Description

Responsible for handling administrative tasks related to loan processing.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Daily management of back-office tasks to ensure efficient and effective loan operations.
  • Ensure that all form checks, vetting, and SSB pre-checks are completed appropriately.
  • Making sure that SSB submissions are completed, results are entered on forms, and SSB failures are resubmitted.
  • Responding to inquiries about SSB submissions.
  • Reversals, account capturing, and loan capturing.
  • Executing tick-backs.
  • Having sole responsibility for handling specific client issues related to back- office operations.
  • Calling and following up on clients on NPLs listings.
  • Liaising with clients regarding transaction settlements, as and when required.
  • General portfolio handling which includes recall of files from cabinets and refiling data files.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English.
  • At least 2 ‘A’ Levels.
  • Diploma in Accounting, Business Studies, Marketing, or related field.
  • A minimum of 2 years of related experience.
  • A keen interest in working in a multicultural environment.
  • Ability to work effectively in teams, communicate ideas clearly and confidently, and articulate issues and recommendations.
  • Knowledge of Excel, Word.
  • Able to deal with high workflow levels.

Skills & Competencies:

  • Positive attitude.
  • Efficient time management.
  • Ambitious and energetic, able to get things done.
  • Confident and resilient.
  • Excellent communicator and motivator.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Risk-aware.
  • Task-oriented.
  • Initiative.
  • Maturity and credibility.
  • Ability to deal with and develop long-lasting relationships with stakeholders.
  • Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues typical for the Micro-Finance system.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw attaching all your academic certificates and National ID with the Heading: “Back Office Clerk” Bulawayo/Mutare Branch.

Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.

Deadline: 11 August 2023 1630hrs

BancABC Zimbabwe

The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.

