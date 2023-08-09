Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Backend Developer (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Aug. 08, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

This role involves full-stack software engineering, integration, and scripting. The incumbent will also be responsible for the development, documentation, and deployment of their solutions. Understanding of software engineering lifecycle is a must.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop new customer-facing interfaces.
  • Build reusable code and libraries for future use.
  • Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/ UX designs.
  • Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.
  • Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders
  • Installation and configuration of software including unit testing and systems integration testing.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc): Information Technology (Required).
  • Practical knowledge in a wide range of software engineering productivity, and reusable tools and frameworks (particularly open source) and their relative pros and cons – automatic code generators, latest stable mobile and web programming frameworks; data integration automation tools.
  • Skills: Data Integration, Design, Documentations, Integration Testing, Scripting, Software Engineering, System Integration Testing (SIT), Systems Integration, Teamwork, User Experience (UX), User Interfaces (UI), Web Development, Website Programming.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Frontend-Developer_JR-38800?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 08 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Operations Support Specialist (Harare)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Network Manager

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback