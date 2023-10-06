Backend Developer (Java Spring Developers familiar with AXON Framework)

Job Description

The purpose is to provide comprehensive, effective and efficient TA, capacity building, and program implementation expertise for PEPFAR and Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM)-supported global health activities.

The Back End Development (Malaria Module) will develop the Malaria module of Impilo electronic health system. This work will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Data Management Systems Technical Advisor. The Back End Development (Malaria Module) will be expected to adhere to strict timelines in all work that will be conducted. The duration of the assignment is six (6) months.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop high-quality, scalable, and predictable back-end solutions for the Malaria Module using Java Spring and the AXON framework.

Collaborate with front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements using server-side logic.

Implement security and data protection solutions.

Troubleshoot and debug applications.

Qualifications and Experience

Candidates should possess a minimum of five years of experience in system development, with a focus on the creation and maintenance of enterprise software, application systems, and databases.

Proficiency in various development frameworks including Spring MVC, Hibernate, Struts, and the Axon framework is essential, as is experience with diverse technologies such as Java, Python, Android, MySQL, and PostgreSQL.

Experience in web development, user training, and support is crucial.

Familiarity with health systems and health systems strengthening, knowledge and application of open-source software, and specialized knowledge of advanced technologies like DHIS2, FHIR, RabbitMQ, and HL7 are considered significant advantages.

Candidates with experience in microservices architecture and additional knowledge and experience with the Axon framework will have a distinct advantage in the selection process.

Competencies: