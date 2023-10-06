Backend Developer (Java Spring Developers familiar with AXON Framework)
Job Description
The purpose is to provide comprehensive, effective and efficient TA, capacity building, and program implementation expertise for PEPFAR and Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFATM)-supported global health activities.
The Back End Development (Malaria Module) will develop the Malaria module of Impilo electronic health system. This work will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Data Management Systems Technical Advisor. The Back End Development (Malaria Module) will be expected to adhere to strict timelines in all work that will be conducted. The duration of the assignment is six (6) months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop high-quality, scalable, and predictable back-end solutions for the Malaria Module using Java Spring and the AXON framework.
- Collaborate with front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements using server-side logic.
- Implement security and data protection solutions.
- Troubleshoot and debug applications.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidates should possess a minimum of five years of experience in system development, with a focus on the creation and maintenance of enterprise software, application systems, and databases.
- Proficiency in various development frameworks including Spring MVC, Hibernate, Struts, and the Axon framework is essential, as is experience with diverse technologies such as Java, Python, Android, MySQL, and PostgreSQL.
- Experience in web development, user training, and support is crucial.
- Familiarity with health systems and health systems strengthening, knowledge and application of open-source software, and specialized knowledge of advanced technologies like DHIS2, FHIR, RabbitMQ, and HL7 are considered significant advantages.
- Candidates with experience in microservices architecture and additional knowledge and experience with the Axon framework will have a distinct advantage in the selection process.
Competencies:
- The Foundation expects all employees to possess the fundamental competencies of interpersonal skills, communication, accountability, continual learning, and driving results. The ideal candidate will either be proficient or advanced in the following set of competencies, specific to this position’s level of Manager:
- Developing Others – Developing others is a person’s ability to perform and contribute to the organization by providing ongoing feedback and by providing opportunities to learn through formal and informal methods. o Managing Conflict – Managing conflict is a person’s ability to encourage creative tension and differences of opinions. He/she will anticipate and take steps to prevent counter-productive confrontations while resolving conflicts and disagreements in a constructive manner.
- Managing People – Managing people is a person’s ability to build and manage a workforce based on organization goals, budget, considerations, and staff needs. He/she will ensure that employees are appropriately recruited, selected, appraised, and rewarded. He/she will also manage a multi-cultural workforce and a variety of workforce situations.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://phe.tbe.taleo.net/phe02/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=PEDAIDS&cws=41&rid=3068
Deadline: 10 October 2023
Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)
The Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), a recognized leader in the global effort to eliminate paediatric AIDS, is also one of the most successful international implementation organizations for paediatric, adolescent, youth, and adult HIV prevention, care, and treatment programs. EGPAF currently provides technical assistance (TA) at the health facility, community, district, and national levels in 20 countries to effectively support implementation, scale-up and evaluation of HIV, TB and epidemic preparedness and response programs. EGPAF is able to provide high-impact, high-quality, innovative, contextually responsive TA across a wide range of areas including health system strengthening, strategic information and evaluation, operational research, community engagement, organizational development, innovation/emerging technical priorities, project management, and HIV/TB/COVID-19 service delivery. EGPAF's decades of experience in epidemic prevention and control as a technical leader in the global fight against HIV/AIDS has made the organization uniquely prepared to respond to pandemics.
For more information, please visit the EGPAF website: www.pedaids.org