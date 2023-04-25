Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Backend Developer

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Apr. 25, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

This role involves full-stack software engineering, integration, and scripting. The incumbent will also be responsible for the development, documentation, and deployment of their solutions. Understanding of software engineering lifecycle is a must.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Practical knowledge in a wide range of software engineering productivity, and reusable tools and frameworks (particularly open source) and their relative pros and cons – automatic code generators, latest stable mobile and web programming frameworks; data integration automation tools.
  • Software test and deployment automation tools; and software infrastructure environments – particularly cloud environments such as Amazon Web Services. AWS certification an added advantage
  • Practical scripting experience preferably Shell and Python.
  • Software engineering such as OCPJP is an added advantage.
  • Practical knowledge of data engineering and big data technology systems.
  • Ensure that applicable solutions and projects are implemented according to best practices, on time, and to the satisfaction of the customer.
  • Installation and configuration of software including unit testing and systems integration testing.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc): Information Technology (Required).

Skills:

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS), Automation Tools, Back-End Development, Big Data, Big Data Technologies, Data Engineering, Data Integration, Deployment Automation, Documentations, Integration Testing, Mobile Telephones, Python (Programming Language), Scripting, Software Engineering, Software Infrastructure, Software Testing, System Integration Testing (SIT), Systems Integration, Technological Systems, Unit Testing, Web Services, Website Programming.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Backend-Developer_JR-38796-1?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 25 April 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Related Jobs

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Information Officer: Information And Public Relations

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Sub Librarian- Research And Data Management (Library Department)

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Sub Librarian- Digital Support (Library Department)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Mobile Application Developer

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Frontend Developer

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Quality Assurance Software Tester

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Technical Lead

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Solutions Architect

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

E-commerce Lead

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Data Analyst

Deadline: