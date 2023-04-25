Job Description
This role involves full-stack software engineering, integration, and scripting. The incumbent will also be responsible for the development, documentation, and deployment of their solutions. Understanding of software engineering lifecycle is a must.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Practical knowledge in a wide range of software engineering productivity, and reusable tools and frameworks (particularly open source) and their relative pros and cons – automatic code generators, latest stable mobile and web programming frameworks; data integration automation tools.
- Software test and deployment automation tools; and software infrastructure environments – particularly cloud environments such as Amazon Web Services. AWS certification an added advantage
- Practical scripting experience preferably Shell and Python.
- Software engineering such as OCPJP is an added advantage.
- Practical knowledge of data engineering and big data technology systems.
- Ensure that applicable solutions and projects are implemented according to best practices, on time, and to the satisfaction of the customer.
- Installation and configuration of software including unit testing and systems integration testing.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc): Information Technology (Required).
Skills:
- Amazon Web Services (AWS), Automation Tools, Back-End Development, Big Data, Big Data Technologies, Data Engineering, Data Integration, Deployment Automation, Documentations, Integration Testing, Mobile Telephones, Python (Programming Language), Scripting, Software Engineering, Software Infrastructure, Software Testing, System Integration Testing (SIT), Systems Integration, Technological Systems, Unit Testing, Web Services, Website Programming.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Backend-Developer_JR-38796-1?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 25 April 2023