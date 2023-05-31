Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The candidate will be in charge of ensuring that baked goods are prepared according to established recipes, maintain a clean work environment and preparation of baked goods for sale and delivery to customers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that the ingredients are mixed in recommended proportions.

Preparing, baking and producing pastries, breads, rolls and other forms of confectionery.

Using scales, graded containers, measures, weighing flour or other materials to bake products.

Operating the mixing or blending machines to ensure required dough specifications are met.

Ensuring profitability by maintaining an accurate record of baking operations.

Managing needed supplies and inventory levels.

Directing and supervising the production staff’s activities to make sure that products are up.to standard.

Collaborating with the research and development team to come up with new recipes.

Recommending recipes to renew the menu and attract more customers (e.g. gluten-free.products).

Ensuring the proper storage of baking utensils.

Qualifications and Experience

The candidate must have a food handler’s license, as well as any other certifications deemed necessary by state and municipal law.

Certificate/ Diploma or equivalent degree in hotel or institutional food preparation.

Demonstrated understanding of and ability to operate basic food service equipment, safely.and effectively.

Baking experience of at least 2 years is required.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023