Bakery Specialist (Zambia)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above position based in Zambia. Interested candidates should meet the minimum qualifications and attributes stated below:

Duties and Responsibilities

To provide efficiently, quality baked goods to Customers.

Follow bakery standard operations procedures (SOP).

Production of cakes, breads, desserts for the Sales.

Completing training and food safety courses per requirements.

Cleaning and sanitizing bakery equipment and preparation surfaces.

Supervise part-time and employees in the bakery Section.

Training Employees in Bakery production across the stores country wide.

Costing, Budgeting and provide financial advisory service to the heads of operations.

Proper Recipe mixing and advising.

Hands on person, with full drivers licence and willing to travel country wide Major Accountabilities.

Produce cakes, breads, cookies, desserts etc.

Print recipes for the day and instruct Employees on proper preparation methods.

Ensure consistency by supervising baking processes closely and training employees on product standards.

Work alongside Employees as required and Direct cleaning and sanitizing as required.

Utilize computerized inventory/ordering system to establish production schedules.

Using daily production report, determine products, batch sizes, and completion deadlines for assigned area of responsibility.

Determine personnel needs for each product.

Deploy workers as efficiently as possible.

Verify product inventories.

Check raw ingredient inventory levels to make sure enough is on hand to complete daily production.

Work with Receiving Specialist to fill inventory needs as necessary.

Count final production quantities to make sure enough has been produced to fill the orders.

Prepare and organize orders.

Inspect final products for quality and consistency.

Sort orders by delivery location.

Double check orders.

Deliver orders to loading dock area before delivery deadline.

Mentor employees from Bakery Section.

Ensure employees practise good work habits: arrive on time, work efficiently, no horseplay, etc.

Train employees on proper food handling procedures.

Train employees on baking techniques.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 years and above experience preferably in retail food chain outlets/ restaurants

Culinary school graduate with Full Secondary School Certificate – Added Advantage

At least 5-6 years full-time equivalent bakery production experience or culinary

certification/ Diploma/degree from accredited culinary school Skills, abilities, knowledge, licenses, certifications:

Knowledge of food regulations and safety procedures – certification is required, but may be completed after hiring

Ability to read and follow complex recipes

Ability to perform in a stressful environment – FMCG (Super store set up) may cause workload to increase tenfold from normal day.Must be able to stay calm and focused.

Ability to prioritize multiple assignments

Ability to schedule tasks in order to meet delivery deadlines

Basic computer skills

Supervisory skills – ability to train Employees to use time efficiently and to be uncompromising regarding product quality.

Physical Exam Required: Medical Report & Police Clearance Desired Start Date: 1st October, 2023.

Other

How to Apply

Send Curriculum Vitae and Cover Letter only at this stage to: hr@choppies.co.zw

Deadline: 20 September 2023