Bakery Team Leader (Harare)

Job Description

The role entails production planning and oversight, quality controlling, inventory management, production team leadership and ensuring health and safety in the production department. The Bakery Team Leader will play a crucial role in leading our production team to deliver high-quality baked goods while maintaining a safe and efficient bakery operation. The role requires an energetic and proactive individual with solid commercial awareness who takes a holistic perspective in tactical and strategic decision making.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise and coordinate daily bakery production activities, including the preparation and baking of various products.

Provide clear guidance and leadership to production staff, ensuring they meet production targets and uphold quality standards.

Monitor and enforce quality control measures to guarantee the consistency and excellence of all bakery items.

Oversee inventory levels, order supplies as needed, and maintain accurate records of stock.

Streamline production processes to optimize efficiency and minimize wastage.

Ensure that all bakery staff adhere to safety guidelines and best practices to maintain a safe work environment.

Train new employees, identify skill gaps, and support staff development.

Prepare production plans, manage staff shifts, and allocate resources effectively to meet production demands.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate/ Diploma in Food processing or Food Science from a reputable institution.

At least 3 Years’ experience in bakery production or a related field.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Knowledge of bakery equipment, processes, and safety standards.

Excellent organizational and problem-solving abilities.

Effective communication skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced and high-pressure environment.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw

Deadline: 13 November 2023