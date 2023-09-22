Bancassurance Agents
Job Description
The Zimnat Group stands as a versatile financial services provider, offering solutions for wealth creation, management, and protection. Our core purpose is to enhance lives through innovative approaches in customer engagement and work methodologies. Upholding values like integrity, sustainability, empathy, empowerment, and partnership, we foster a collaborative environment where every individual can flourish. If you're passionate about Making Life Better we invite you to apply for our exciting vacant position that has arisen within the Life Assurance division.
Locations: Bulawayo, Gweru, Chegutu & Masvingo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Driving sales and achieving monthly targets at Bank Branches.
- Converting 80% of new business i.e. ensuring Premiums are collected from at least 80% of new business written.
- Ensuring that all service requirements are met, facilitated, and customers are satisfied.
- Retaining clients through continuous engagements and various touch points.
- Cross selling and up selling of Insurance products.
- Ensuring Standing Instructions are completed and submitted for capturing to the Personal Bankers.
- Spear-heading all lead generation initiatives from the various touch points of the company i.e. walk-in clients, online, data mining, referrals, and others.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma or degree in (Sales, Insurance & Risk Management) or any related qualification.
- Proven experience (at least two years) in a related field-banking/insurance marketing.
- Mature and good communication skills (both orally and written)
- Good record of achieving sales targets.
- Be able to exercise maturity and work autonomously with minimum supervision.
- Sound presentation and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://forms.office.com/r/2L94BEavZ3
NB: Being an equal opportunity employer, applications supported by CVs are encouraged from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, sex or disabilities not later than
