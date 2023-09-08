Bank Teller (Bulawayo)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity for Bank Teller has risen up within our Bulawayo Retail department. The main purpose of the job is to process frontline transactions in an efficient and effective manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

Handling financial transactions (withdrawals & deposits).

Cash advance and remittances.

Cross selling of bank products.

Attending to customer queries and explaining bank products and services.

Any other duties within the scope of job.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Banking & Finance or related.

Minimum of one- year’ experience as Bank Teller.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should send their CVs with copies of professional and academic qualifications, clearly stating the position being applied for to the following email address: hr@empowerbank.co.zw

Deadline: 12 September 2023