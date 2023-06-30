Bank Teller (Mutare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Bank Teller within our Mutare branch. Qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selling bank products.

Attending to customer queries and complaints.

Train youths in financial literacy and business managemen.

Prepares weekly and monthly reports.

Processing withdrawals and deposits for customers.

Authourisation of work for other Bank Tellers.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking and Finance or related Business degree.

Minimum of Two years experience as Bank Teller of Customer Services Officer.

Clean drivers license is a prerequisite.

How to Apply

All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject matter. All copies of qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 07 July 2023