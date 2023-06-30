Pindula|Search Pindula
EmpowerBank Limited

Bank Teller (Mutare)

EmpowerBank Limited
Jul. 07, 2023
Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Bank Teller within our Mutare branch. Qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Selling bank products.
  • Attending to customer queries and complaints.
  • Train youths in financial literacy and business managemen.
  • Prepares weekly and monthly reports.
  • Processing withdrawals and deposits for customers.
  • Authourisation of work for other Bank Tellers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Banking and Finance or related Business degree.
  • Minimum of Two years experience as Bank Teller of Customer Services Officer.
  • Clean drivers license is a prerequisite.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject matter. All copies of qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 07 July 2023

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

