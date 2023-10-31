Bank Teller (Mutare)
EmpowerBank Limited
Job Description
An exciting opportunity for Bank Teller has risen up within our Mutare Retail department. The main purpose of the job is to process frontline transactions in an efficient and effective manner.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Handling financial transactions (withdrawals & deposits).
- Cash advance and remittances.
- Cross selling of bank products.
- Attending to customer queries and explaining bank products and services.
- Any other duties within the scope of job.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Banking & Finance or related.
- Minimum of one- year’ experience as Bank Teller.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should send their CVs with copies of professional and academic qualifications, clearly stating the position being applied for to the following email address: hr@empowerbank.co.zw.
Deadline: 07 November 2023
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.