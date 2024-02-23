Pindula|Search Pindula
Hatch Talent Solutions

Bank Tellers (Karoi, Marondera, Harare & Mvurwi)

Hatch Talent Solutions
Feb. 21, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in banking and finance, commerce, accounting or any related/ commercial degree.
  • Telling experience is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Send CVs to: recruiter@hatchtalent.co.zw with BANK TELLER and City of Interest as the subject of the email. E.g BANK TELLER-MVURWI.

+263 242 709 906 

recruiter@hatchtalent.co.zw

Winfield Business School, 122 Gilchrist Drive, Marlborough, Harare

Deadline: 21 February 2024

Hatch Talent Solutions

Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.

