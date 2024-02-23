Bank Tellers (Karoi, Marondera, Harare & Mvurwi)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
- Degree in banking and finance, commerce, accounting or any related/ commercial degree.
- Telling experience is an added advantage.
Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Send CVs to: recruiter@hatchtalent.co.zw with BANK TELLER and City of Interest as the subject of the email. E.g BANK TELLER-MVURWI.
Deadline: 21 February 2024
