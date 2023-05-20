Bank Tellers

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the positions which have arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Service Centre Operations Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for processing front-line transactions and performing backoffice duties.

Location: Bulawayo, Gwanda, Gweru, Beitbridge, Zvishavane, Marondera, Rusape, Mutare and Chipinge.

Duties and Responsibilities

Digital banking customer advisory services.

Cash advances and remittances.

Processing withdrawals and deposits.

Processing currency exchange transactions.

Cross selling bank products.

Performing backoffice duties.

Agent services.

Risk management.

Qualifications and Experience

Business degree or equivalent.

IOBZ qualification is an added advantage.

At least one year experience in financial services environment.

Skills:

Good customer service and strong selling skills.

Numeracy and data entry skills.

Computer proficiency.

Other

How to Apply

The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates should email detailed CVs and applications clearly indicating on email subject heading the position being applied for with preferred branch, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw.

NB: POSB is an equal opportunity employer and female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 21 May 2023