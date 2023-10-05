Bank Tellers
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the positions which have arisen in People’s Own Savings Bank.
Reporting to the Service Centre Operations Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for processing front-line transactions and performing back-office duties.
Location: (Zvishavane, Victoria Falls, Mvuma, Kadoma, Gokwe, Chiredzi, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Mutare, Chipinge & Mutoko)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processing withdrawals and deposits.
- Processing cash advances and remittance transactions.
- Processing other customer transactions and delivering front line services.
- Digital banking and general customer advisory services.
- Processing currency exchange transactions.
- Cross selling and up selling bank products and services.
- Performing back-office duties.
- Alternative service delivery duties.
- Risk management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Business degree or equivalent.
- IOBZ qualification is an added advantage.
- At least one year experience in financial services environment.
REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, and proof of qualifications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 08 October 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.