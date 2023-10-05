Bank Tellers

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the positions which have arisen in People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Service Centre Operations Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for processing front-line transactions and performing back-office duties.

Location: (Zvishavane, Victoria Falls, Mvuma, Kadoma, Gokwe, Chiredzi, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Mutare, Chipinge & Mutoko)