Banking Operations & Agents Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an Operations & Agents Officer within Empower Bank Limited. Interested and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The candidate shall be expected to undertake all bank operations functions including coordinating Agents business.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts and facilitates operating systems tests.

Prepares and writes tests scripts for testing.

Drafts operational processes and procedure manuals for new products.

Prepares RBZ weekly and monthly returns.

Prepares weekly and monthly operational reports.

Orders and distributes debit cards to branches.

Attends and resolve branch queries.

Facilitates branch cash requests.

Prepares a work-plan on building an agent portfolio in every district.

Prepares Agents performance report monthly.

Prepares management and regulatory reports on each Agent.

Prepares activities schedules.

Recruits and trains new Agents in liason with branches.

Reviews Agent individual performance and make recommendations.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking & Finance or related business degree. Possession of IOBZ Diploma is an added advantage.

Minimum of Two years experience in a BANKING OPERATIONAL ENVIRONMENT.

Clean drivers' licence.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw. Certified copies of qualifications MUST accompany all applications.

Deadline: 08 February 2024