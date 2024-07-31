Barman/ Barlady (Bulawyo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above positions which have arisen at Matopo National Park (Tshabalala Refreshment Centre). The incumbent will be reporting to the Accounts Clerk.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing cocktails.
- Ordering beverages for the bar to avoid understocking.
- Ensuring that guests are quickly and efficiently served.
- Maintaining a record of all sales.
- Cleaning glasses and cutlery in the dining.
- Taking orders from clients.
- Assessing bar customers’ needs and preferences and making recommendations.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a certificate in Food and Beverages Preparation or Tourism and Hospitality or related.
- Knowledge of Parks Estate environment and basic knowledge and understanding of the behaviour of wild animals.
- Proven experience in hotel and catering industry is a must.
- Positive attitude and good communication skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills, professional, mature, openness and collaborative skills.
- Should be physically fit.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Senior Regional Manager
Matopo Regional Office
P.O Box 2283
Bulawayo
Email: fnjerere@zimparks.org.zw, sndhlovu@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Zimparks Offices, Between JM Nkomo and Fort Streets along 15th Avenue on or before the 1st August 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw