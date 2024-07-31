Barman/ Barlady (Bulawyo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above positions which have arisen at Matopo National Park (Tshabalala Refreshment Centre). The incumbent will be reporting to the Accounts Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing cocktails.

Ordering beverages for the bar to avoid understocking.

Ensuring that guests are quickly and efficiently served.

Maintaining a record of all sales.

Cleaning glasses and cutlery in the dining.

Taking orders from clients.

Assessing bar customers’ needs and preferences and making recommendations.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a certificate in Food and Beverages Preparation or Tourism and Hospitality or related.

Knowledge of Parks Estate environment and basic knowledge and understanding of the behaviour of wild animals.

Proven experience in hotel and catering industry is a must.

Positive attitude and good communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills, professional, mature, openness and collaborative skills.

Should be physically fit.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Senior Regional Manager