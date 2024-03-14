BCP & Incident Handling Specialist: ICT - LEVEL 9 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop maintain & implement Business and Disaster Recovery strategies and solutions as well as

perform risk analysis and act as a coordinator for recovery efforts in emergencies.

Analyse potential network security incidents to identify security breaches as well investigative security

breaches and make qualified decisions and recommendation for corrective action.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of the enterprise wide business continuity management program including development of tools and instructional guides for business.

Establish the minimum time required to recover a business process and supporting I & T based on an agreeable length of business interruption and maximum tolerable outage.

Continuity planning, event management, development and facilitation of enterprise-wide disaster recovery exercises, relationship management with stakeholders, external vendors and development of continuity policy, standards, procedures and guidelines

Define objectives for exercising and testing the business, technical, logistical, administrative, procedural and operational systems of the plan to verify completeness of the BCP and DRP in meeting business risk.

Undertake and drive post incident reviews, with the focus on identifying process and (or) operational improvements.

Ensure that activities within the ICT processes are being performed at high level of quality and that it meets its associated Service Level Agreements or Operational Level Agreements.

Identify potential problems and of/ or increase trends of repetitive incidents.

Monitoring the effectiveness of incident management and making recommendations for improvement.

Effective handling and coordination of security incident response activities in order to minimise impact.

Conduct reviews to identify causes of information security incidents, develop corrective actions and re- assess risk

Provisions of Incident Response Report and lessons learnt to key stakeholders

Assess the likelihood of threats that could cause loss of business continuity. Identify measures that will reduce the likelihood and impact through improved prevention and increased resilience by documenting, implementing controls and learning from past incidents

Continually research and implement incident management leading practices and tools

Roll out BCP & DRP awareness training

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Security Operations & Business Continuity Planning Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelors’ Degree in Computing Science or Information & Communication Technology or equivalent

An MBA/ MBL/ MSc or equivalent is an added advantage.

Must at least one of the following Certification: CISA, CISM, CISSP, CEH, CHFI, COBIT, ISO 27001, ITL or comparable security certification.

Minimum of two (2) years’ experience in ICT of which one (1) year should be ICT security or equivalent experience in areas such as ICT Risk Management.

Strong understanding of operational and resilience, Business Process improvement methods as well as risk related control frameworks and practices such as ITIL, ISO COBIT, NIST Cyber Security

Ability to meet set deadlines, maintain confidentiality and prioritise multiple tasks.

Strong communication and presentation skills along with the ability to work in a highly collaborative environment.

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:

The Director, Human Capital