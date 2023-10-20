Beauty Spa Manager (Harare)
Meikles Hotel
Job Description
We have a position for the Hotel's Beauty Spa Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overseeing the overall operations and administration of the Beauty Spa at the Hotel.
- Ensuring that the Hotel guests receive a five-star treatment whilst at the Spa.
- Training and mentorship of Spa staff.
- Manage the financial budget, control costs and prepare expenses reports for the Manager:
- Ensure the Spa operating policies and procedures are implemented and updated as required.
- Coordinate Spa promotions and ocher marketing activities to maximise Spa position in the market.
- Assist in the development and updating of the Spa brochure.
- Supervise the daily Spa operations and liaise with the staff members to ensure cleanliness, maintenance and service standards are upheld.
Qualifications and Experience
- Beauty Spa Therapist qualifications.
- Business Administration/Spa Management qualification (ITEC or CIDESCO).
- Computer literacy (ICDL) will be an added advantage.
- Work experience in similar position.
- At least 2 to 3 years work experience at a high- end Spa.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with educational certificates should be forwarded to the email address: careers@meikleshotel.com
Deadline: 31 October 2023
Meikles Hotel
For over 100 years Meikles has been acclaimed as Zimbabwe’s premier luxury five-star hotel with gracious charm and silver service. Situated in the heart of the capital city Harare, Meikles is a legendary meeting place for international business executives, dignitaries, leisure travelers, and celebrities.
