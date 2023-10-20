Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Meikles Hotel

Beauty Spa Manager (Harare)

Meikles Hotel
Oct. 31, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We have a position for the Hotel's Beauty Spa Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Overseeing the overall operations and administration of the Beauty Spa at the Hotel.
  • Ensuring that the Hotel guests receive a five-star treatment whilst at the Spa.
  • Training and mentorship of Spa staff.
  • Manage the financial budget, control costs and prepare expenses reports for the Manager:
  • Ensure the Spa operating policies and procedures are implemented and updated as required.
  • Coordinate Spa promotions and ocher marketing activities to maximise Spa position in the market.
  • Assist in the development and updating of the Spa brochure.
  • Supervise the daily Spa operations and liaise with the staff members to ensure cleanliness, maintenance and service standards are upheld.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Beauty Spa Therapist qualifications.
  • Business Administration/Spa Management qualification (ITEC or CIDESCO).
  • Computer literacy (ICDL) will be an added advantage.
  • Work experience in similar position.
  • At least 2 to 3 years work experience at a high- end Spa.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with educational certificates should be forwarded to the email address: careers@meikleshotel.com

Deadline: 31 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Meikles Hotel

Website

For over 100 years Meikles has been acclaimed as Zimbabwe’s premier luxury five-star hotel with gracious charm and silver service. Situated in the heart of the capital city Harare, Meikles is a legendary meeting place for international business executives, dignitaries, leisure travelers, and celebrities.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Aviation Ground Services (AGS )
Aviation Ground Services (AGS )

Customer Services Officer x8

Deadline:
Aviation Ground Services (AGS )
Aviation Ground Services (AGS )

Customer Services Agents x24

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Catering Supervisor

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Trainee Chef (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Hatch Talent Solutions
Hatch Talent Solutions

Cook (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback