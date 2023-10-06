Billing Student Attachee (Harare)
Job Description
Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to moving forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking an innovative Student Attachee to join the Telco Team .
This position is both creative and rigorous by nature you need to think outside the box. We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Updating and reconciling client's statements.
- Prepare and capture credit notes.
- Come up with an Age Analysis of outstanding debtors for each month.
- Consolidating monthly reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a bachelor's degree in Accounting or equivalent.
- Superior presentation and excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Must have a personal laptop for work use.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/detail/billing-student-attachee-194
Deadline: 10 October 2023
