Bioinformatician (Harare)

Job Description

The position of Bioinformatician has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out genomic sequencing using the Ion Torrent Genexus Integrated Sequencing platform.

Applying data mining techniques, statistical and bioinformatics tools such as BLAST and CLUSTAL to retrieve, visualize, analyse and interpret large molecular datasets such genomic sequence and proteomics data for clinical or research purposes.

Creating data models and developing dynamic simulations of biological systems.

Work with researchers in evaluating problems and determining computational strategies to meet scientific project needs.

Creating, maintaining and curating databases.

Participating in the preparation of scientific publications or project reports.

Perform routine system administrative functions such as troubleshooting, back-ups, and upgrades.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc or BTech in Bioinformatics, Biotechnology or any other related discipline.

MSc or MTech in Bioinformatics, Biotechnology or any other related discipline will be an added advantage.

At least 2 years proven experience working as a Bioinformatician.

Experience in using Next Generation Sequencing software will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of computational biology.

Database management skills.

Machine learning skills.

Confidentiality.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Bioinformatician in the subject line.

Deadline: 07 November 2023