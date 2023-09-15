Biomedical Equipment Technician (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen at Mediwise Medical Care (Pvt) Ltd.

Duties and Responsibilities

Install, maintain and repair medical equipment.

Test and calibrate medical equipment.

Perform preventive maintenance on critical equipment to ensure high-quality treatment for patients.

Training staff members to operate and care for equipment.

Updating the inventory, placing orders and verifying deliveries.

Repairing facility machinery on a routine basis and attending to emergency repairs as needed.

Keeping a digital record of equipment repairs, facility components and recalibrated devices.

Ensuring that all equipment meets the clinical standards of safety and quality and is in compliance with relevant laws.

Any other related duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Diploma in Instrumentation and Control.

Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

The successful candidate must have one (1) year relevant work experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in word format to: mhcvacancies2021@gmail.com consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications,

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.