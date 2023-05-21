Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Midlands State University (MSU)

Biomedical Technician

Midlands State University (MSU)
May. 23, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the following post.

Department: National Pathology Research And Diagnostic Centre.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide first line repair and maintenance of laboratory and radiology equipment.
  • Come up with corrective preventative maintenance and planned preventative maintenance plans for all medical and related equipment.
  • Supervise of subcontractors on equipment repairs or installations.
  • Document and file of all corrective preventative maintenance and planned preventative maintenance work/job done.
  • Maintain an updated equipment inventory for the Centre.
  • Provide any other required technical support and advice to the centre.
  • Be aware of and comply with systems of work, local rules and policies and procedures in accordance with current ionizing radiation regulations, ensuring the highest standards of radiation protection for staff, patients and visitors.
  • Be aware of and comply with systems of work, local rules and policies and procedures ensuring a safe environment for staff, patients and visitors.
  • Assist in the implementation and maintenance of a quality assurance program within the department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a National Diploma in Applied Physics and Instrumentation or Electronic engineering, Instrumentation and control systems or equivalent.
  • At least 2 years working experience with medical equipment (laboratory / radiology).

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 23 May 2023

Midlands State University (MSU)

Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Associated Belts and Bearings
Associated Belts and Bearings

Shop Manager

Deadline:
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)

Instrument Technician (Harare)

Deadline:
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)

Fitter Machinist (Harare)

Deadline:
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd

Boiler Maker: Structural Fabrication (Harare)

Deadline:
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd

Welder (Harare)

Deadline:
Mutare Polytechnic
Mutare Polytechnic

Technician

Deadline:
Kamativi Mining Company
Kamativi Mining Company

Electricians (Hwange)

Deadline:
Netone
Netone

Radio Planning Engineers (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback