Biomedical Technician

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the following post.

Department: National Pathology Research And Diagnostic Centre.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide first line repair and maintenance of laboratory and radiology equipment.

Come up with corrective preventative maintenance and planned preventative maintenance plans for all medical and related equipment.

Supervise of subcontractors on equipment repairs or installations.

Document and file of all corrective preventative maintenance and planned preventative maintenance work/job done.

Maintain an updated equipment inventory for the Centre.

Provide any other required technical support and advice to the centre.

Be aware of and comply with systems of work, local rules and policies and procedures in accordance with current ionizing radiation regulations, ensuring the highest standards of radiation protection for staff, patients and visitors.

Be aware of and comply with systems of work, local rules and policies and procedures ensuring a safe environment for staff, patients and visitors.

Assist in the implementation and maintenance of a quality assurance program within the department.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a National Diploma in Applied Physics and Instrumentation or Electronic engineering, Instrumentation and control systems or equivalent.

At least 2 years working experience with medical equipment (laboratory / radiology).

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 23 May 2023