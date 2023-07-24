Biosafety Inspector: Product Registration (Harare)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
The position of a Biosafety Inspector (Product Registration) has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in reviewing in detail and in a systematic manner every proposal involving biotechnology products and carry out risk assessments.
- Assist in initiation of the registration of biotechnology products process.
- Assist in the formulation of guidelines for both contained use and commercial release of biotechnology products.
- Assist in ensuring that biotechnology guidelines and standards are adhered to generally and in the execution of projects or controlled experimental trials involving high risk category organisms.
- Drafting review reports.
- Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Undergraduate degree in an appropriate subject (biotechnology, biological sciences, biochemistry life or applied science or any other relevant field).
- At least 2 years’ experience in a similar position.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Biosafety Inspector - Product Registration in the subject line.
Deadline: 25 July 2023
