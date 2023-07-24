Biosafety Inspector: Product Registration (Harare)

Job Description

The position of a Biosafety Inspector (Product Registration) has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in reviewing in detail and in a systematic manner every proposal involving biotechnology products and carry out risk assessments.

Assist in initiation of the registration of biotechnology products process.

Assist in the formulation of guidelines for both contained use and commercial release of biotechnology products.

Assist in ensuring that biotechnology guidelines and standards are adhered to generally and in the execution of projects or controlled experimental trials involving high risk category organisms.

Drafting review reports.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Undergraduate degree in an appropriate subject (biotechnology, biological sciences, biochemistry life or applied science or any other relevant field).

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Biosafety Inspector - Product Registration in the subject line.

Deadline: 25 July 2023