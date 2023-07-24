Pindula|Search Pindula
National Biotechnology Authority

Biosafety Inspector: PSGS (Harare)

National Biotechnology Authority
Jul. 25, 2023
Job Description

The position of a Biosafety Inspector (Pre and post Shipment and GMO Surveillance) has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist in drafting guidelines for sampling and testing of samples.
  • Perform inspections and surveillance of GMO activities within the country.
  • Carry out pre and post-shipment activities.
  • Collect samples for GMO analysis.
  • Keeping records of samples collected and tested.
  • Ensure that the conditions specified on the permits are followed.
  • Writing comprehensible, user-friendly, clear product information leaflets.
  • Writing reports, reviews and summaries.
  • Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Undergraduate degree in an appropriate subject (biotechnology, biological sciences, biochemistry life or applied science or any other relevant field).
  • At least two years’ experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Biosafety Inspector - PSGS in the subject line.

Deadline: 25 July 2023

National Biotechnology Authority

