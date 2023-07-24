Biosafety Inspector: PSGS (Harare)

Job Description

The position of a Biosafety Inspector (Pre and post Shipment and GMO Surveillance) has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in drafting guidelines for sampling and testing of samples.

Perform inspections and surveillance of GMO activities within the country.

Carry out pre and post-shipment activities.

Collect samples for GMO analysis.

Keeping records of samples collected and tested.

Ensure that the conditions specified on the permits are followed.

Writing comprehensible, user-friendly, clear product information leaflets.

Writing reports, reviews and summaries.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Undergraduate degree in an appropriate subject (biotechnology, biological sciences, biochemistry life or applied science or any other relevant field).

At least two years’ experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Biosafety Inspector - PSGS in the subject line.

Deadline: 25 July 2023