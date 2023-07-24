Biosafety Inspector: PSGS (Harare)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
The position of a Biosafety Inspector (Pre and post Shipment and GMO Surveillance) has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in drafting guidelines for sampling and testing of samples.
- Perform inspections and surveillance of GMO activities within the country.
- Carry out pre and post-shipment activities.
- Collect samples for GMO analysis.
- Keeping records of samples collected and tested.
- Ensure that the conditions specified on the permits are followed.
- Writing comprehensible, user-friendly, clear product information leaflets.
- Writing reports, reviews and summaries.
- Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Undergraduate degree in an appropriate subject (biotechnology, biological sciences, biochemistry life or applied science or any other relevant field).
- At least two years’ experience in a similar position.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Biosafety Inspector - PSGS in the subject line.
Deadline: 25 July 2023
