Blasting Engineer

Job Description

To lead in blasting services of the open cast mining operation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Read instructions or diagrams, lay out drill pattern and determine depth and diameter of blast holes and conduct field tests to determine type and quantity of explosives required.

Assemble or direct other workers to assemble primer charges using selected detonators, fuses, detonating cords and other materials.

Load explosives in blast holes by hand or direct movement of bulk explosives trucks to load holes.

Connect electrical wires, detonating cords or fuses into series and connect series to blasting machines; press handle or button to detonate charges.

Handle, store and transport explosives and accessories in accordance with regulations and ensure that safety procedures are observed.

May operate down-the-hole or other drilling machines to drill blast holes or may direct drilling of blast holes.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Mining Engineering, Diploma in Mining with an MBL.

FBL will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit applications to: auxinminingservices2@gmail.com

NB: Suitable candidates will be considered as applications are received. This is an urgent placement requiring the jobholder asap.

Deadline: 18 June 2023