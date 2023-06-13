Blasting Engineer

Job Description
To lead in blasting services of the open cast mining operation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Read instructions or diagrams, lay out drill pattern and determine depth and diameter of blast holes and conduct field tests to determine type and quantity of explosives required.
- Assemble or direct other workers to assemble primer charges using selected detonators, fuses, detonating cords and other materials.
- Load explosives in blast holes by hand or direct movement of bulk explosives trucks to load holes.
- Connect electrical wires, detonating cords or fuses into series and connect series to blasting machines; press handle or button to detonate charges.
- Handle, store and transport explosives and accessories in accordance with regulations and ensure that safety procedures are observed.
- May operate down-the-hole or other drilling machines to drill blast holes or may direct drilling of blast holes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Mining Engineering, Diploma in Mining with an MBL.
- FBL will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to submit applications to: auxinminingservices2@gmail.com
NB: Suitable candidates will be considered as applications are received. This is an urgent placement requiring the jobholder asap.
Deadline: 18 June 2023