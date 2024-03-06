Block Foreman x5 (Chipinge)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above vacancy that have arisen in the Fields Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
The successful applicant will report to the Section Manager and will among other duties be responsible for the following:
- Ensuring that block irrigation cycle activities are done as per schedule.
- Ordering required water weekly.
- Co-coordinating daily weed control program.
- Supervising fertilizer application.
- Supervising smut rouging.
- Compiling daily report on area irrigated.
- Compiling daily labor attendance report.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ‘O’ level passes including English and Mathematics.
- Diploma/certificate in Agriculture.
- Related traceable experience is an added advantage.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Team player.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit written applications clearly marked the and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional certificates in one document to:
The Human Resources Manager - Agric
GreenFuel
Chisumbanje
Email: energy.mutakaya@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 07 March 2024
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.