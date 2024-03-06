Block Foreman x5 (Chipinge)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above vacancy that have arisen in the Fields Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful applicant will report to the Section Manager and will among other duties be responsible for the following:

Ensuring that block irrigation cycle activities are done as per schedule.

Ordering required water weekly.

Co-coordinating daily weed control program.

Supervising fertilizer application.

Supervising smut rouging.

Compiling daily report on area irrigated.

Compiling daily labor attendance report.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ level passes including English and Mathematics.

Diploma/certificate in Agriculture.

Related traceable experience is an added advantage.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Team player.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit written applications clearly marked the and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional certificates in one document to: