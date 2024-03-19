Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the a bove mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

To assist drive business performance through the effective and efficient implementation of the production and operational processes in the Butchery department aimed at attaining excellent customer service.

To reviews, interprets and execute the daily production plan to ensure quality production of all store butchery product lines.

The incumbent is expected to drive customer engagement and relations through merchandising and delivery of exceptional customer care service.

Implement cost containment plans and ensure departmental costs are maintained at lowest possible levels.

Implement approved plans and measures to reduce shrinkage before, during and after production.

Reviews and records the stock on hand daily before production.

Implement the daily production plan to ensure adequate stock availability

Ensures that all finished products are stored in a hygienic manner in a sealed container off the floor to minimize any potential wastage.

Ensures that all finished products are correctly packaged and sealed off after production daily

Delivers excellent standards of customer service at all times by listening, understanding and dealing with customer queries in a confident, professional, knowledgeable and friendly manner.

Plans and executes product merchandising in line with the agreed plan as communicated by the Butchery Supervisor from time to time, creating excitement and attractive displays that lead to increased sales.

Conduct regular freshness checks daily to ensure the merchandised products meets the expected quality at all times, cognizant of the fact the Butchery section makes or breaks the customer experience.

Conduct daily price checks and updates the price talkers.

Observes and adheres to the set housekeeping and hygiene standards of the Butchery department.

Observe the butchery equipment operation rules and adhere to safety standards at the department in order to minimize cases of workplace hazards such as fire safety or any possible injury at work.

Ensures that injury incidents should be promptly reported to the immediate Supervisor and Manager on Duty.

Adhere to compliance at all times to wear appropriate protective clothing/ attire required in the Butchery department.

Ensures that all equipment is cleaned at the end of each shift, all facilities used are cleaned at the end of each shift and cleaning schedules are implemented according to the Butchery department’s requirements as communicated by the Butchery Supervisor from time to time

Carrying out any other relevant functions as assigned

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

At least three ordinary level passes.

At least 2 years working experience in retail Butchery section at supervisory level

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)