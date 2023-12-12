Boarding Master (Chitungwiza)

Job Description

A private school is seeking the services of a boarding master.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Candidate must have at least 8 years experience with traceable references.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who reside in chitungwiza and retired teaching staff are encouraged to apply. Suitable candidates should send CV on: Cstoneschoolzim@gmail.com.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be Contacted.