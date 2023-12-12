Pindula|Search Pindula
Cornerstone School

Boarding Master (Chitungwiza)

Cornerstone School
Dec. 12, 2023
Job Description

A private school is seeking the services of a boarding master.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Candidate must have at least 8 years experience with traceable references.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who reside in chitungwiza and retired teaching staff are encouraged to apply. Suitable candidates should send CV on: Cstoneschoolzim@gmail.com.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be Contacted.

Deadline: 12 December 2023

Cornerstone School

Cornerstone Junior & Senior School, is a A state of the art school in Chitungwiza offering a variety everything relevant to the educational needs of your child.

Address: 18691 zengeza 5 extension, Chitungwiza

Website: www.cornerstoneschool.co.zw

Phone: 0772336161

