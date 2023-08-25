Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Prodairy (Private) Limited

Boiler Fitter (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Aug. 29, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Boiler Fitter.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Oversees and ensures proper operation of the boilers as per the operating procedures.
  • Responds promptly to boiler breakdowns and coordinate repairs to minimize downtime.
  • Ensures that annual inspections are completed on time.
  • Ensures compliance with related statutory requirements.
  • Ensures availability of boiler backup spares.
  • Supervision and assessments of boiler operators.
  • Adheres to safety health environment and quality systems.
  • Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate/ Diploma in Mechanical Fitting.
  • At least 4-5 years’ Boiler experience.
  • Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes/ Boiler Operations and repairs.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • FMCG Manufacturing.
  • Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 29 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Prodairy (Private) Limited

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Garment Designer

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Sample Maker

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Quality Control Checkers x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback