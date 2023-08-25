Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Boiler Fitter (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Boiler Fitter.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversees and ensures proper operation of the boilers as per the operating procedures.
- Responds promptly to boiler breakdowns and coordinate repairs to minimize downtime.
- Ensures that annual inspections are completed on time.
- Ensures compliance with related statutory requirements.
- Ensures availability of boiler backup spares.
- Supervision and assessments of boiler operators.
- Adheres to safety health environment and quality systems.
- Any other duties as may be required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate/ Diploma in Mechanical Fitting.
- At least 4-5 years’ Boiler experience.
- Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes/ Boiler Operations and repairs.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Deadline: 29 August 2023
