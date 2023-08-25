Boiler Fitter (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Boiler Fitter.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees and ensures proper operation of the boilers as per the operating procedures.

Responds promptly to boiler breakdowns and coordinate repairs to minimize downtime.

Ensures that annual inspections are completed on time.

Ensures compliance with related statutory requirements.

Ensures availability of boiler backup spares.

Supervision and assessments of boiler operators.

Adheres to safety health environment and quality systems.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate/ Diploma in Mechanical Fitting.

At least 4-5 years’ Boiler experience.

Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes/ Boiler Operations and repairs.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast-paced culture.

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 29 August 2023