Boiler Maker (Grade: 8)
Job Description
WATER AND SANITATION DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Fabricates water and sewer reticulation pipes.
- Assembles mechanical structures in booster stations
- Designs and produces traffic control clamps.
- Repairs water and sewerage treatment plants
- Designs, produces and installs security screen guards and devices for Council premises.
- Repairs broken valves, pumps and joints.
- Erects carports, stairways, steel roof trusses, stadia terraces.
- Develops and designs heavy pressure vessels, transformers, and adapters.
- Supervises subordinates.
- Analyses drawings to determine locations, positions and dimensions prior to construction.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Skilled Worker Class 1 in the trade of Boiler-making.
- National Certificate in Boiler-making.
- A clean class 4 driver’s licence.
- At least 2 year experience in a similar environment.
How to Apply
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Charge hand Plumber, Fitter and Turner, Boilermaker, Electrician, Senior Laboratory Technician, Water Works Supervisor, Sewage Works Supervisor or Drain layer” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
C. DUBE TOWN CLERK
Deadline: 25 March 2024
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.