Boiler Maker: Structural Fabrication (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts. The boiler maker should work in a fast pacing environment providing helpful and quality service.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Interpretation of blue prints and drawings.
- Assembling of components.
- Fabricate and construct metal components.
- Able to use oxy- acetylene.
- Knowledge of plate and pipe work..
- Ordering material for the job.
- Ability to work on heights.
- Marking and out still components.
- Practice safety procedures.
- Repairs and modification.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate or Diploma in structural fabrication.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs to: humanresourcesoffice08@gmail.com
Deadline: 22 May 2023