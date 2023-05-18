Boiler Maker: Structural Fabrication (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts. The boiler maker should work in a fast pacing environment providing helpful and quality service.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interpretation of blue prints and drawings.

Assembling of components.

Fabricate and construct metal components.

Able to use oxy- acetylene.

Knowledge of plate and pipe work..

Ordering material for the job.

Ability to work on heights.

Marking and out still components.

Practice safety procedures.

Repairs and modification.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate or Diploma in structural fabrication.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: humanresourcesoffice08@gmail.com

Deadline: 22 May 2023