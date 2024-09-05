Pindula|Search Pindula
CMED (Private) Limited

Booking Clerk (Chivhu)

CMED (Private) Limited
Sep. 06, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The above mentioned vacant position has arisen within EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd a Subsidiary of CMED (Pvt) Ltd.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Induction of new driver trainees.
  • Booking students for oral and practical lessons.
  • Booking students into the Instructor’s register.
  • Booking students for VID road test.
  • Preparing daily timetables for the students and Instructors.
  • Attending to customer queries.
  • Receiving and receipting payments from clients.
  • Bank reconciliations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 ’O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
  • Diploma in Accounting.
  • At least 1 year relevant experience.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Knowledge of ISO9001:2015 is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements should submit an application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates through the following email address: makumbej@cmed.co.zw

Deadline: 06 September 2024.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

CMED (Private) Limited

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Impala Car Rental
Impala Car Rental

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Production Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank

Head - Finance & Operations (Harare)

Deadline:
Job Vacancy
Job Vacancy

Till operators & Servers (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings Limited

Financial Risk Analyst (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback