Booking Clerk (Chivhu)

Job Description

The above mentioned vacant position has arisen within EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd a Subsidiary of CMED (Pvt) Ltd.

Duties and Responsibilities

Induction of new driver trainees.

Booking students for oral and practical lessons.

Booking students into the Instructor’s register.

Booking students for VID road test.

Preparing daily timetables for the students and Instructors.

Attending to customer queries.

Receiving and receipting payments from clients.

Bank reconciliations.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ’O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.

Diploma in Accounting.

At least 1 year relevant experience.

Computer literacy.

Knowledge of ISO9001:2015 is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements should submit an application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates through the following email address: makumbej@cmed.co.zw

Deadline: 06 September 2024.