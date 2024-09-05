Booking Clerk (Chivhu)
CMED (Private) Limited
Job Description
The above mentioned vacant position has arisen within EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd a Subsidiary of CMED (Pvt) Ltd.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Induction of new driver trainees.
- Booking students for oral and practical lessons.
- Booking students into the Instructor’s register.
- Booking students for VID road test.
- Preparing daily timetables for the students and Instructors.
- Attending to customer queries.
- Receiving and receipting payments from clients.
- Bank reconciliations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ’O’ level passes including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
- Diploma in Accounting.
- At least 1 year relevant experience.
- Computer literacy.
- Knowledge of ISO9001:2015 is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements should submit an application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates through the following email address: makumbej@cmed.co.zw
Deadline: 06 September 2024.
