Bookkeeper: Croco Motors (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Updating ledgers for the Branch.

Preparing bank, payables and receivables reconciliations.

Preparation of financial statements & monthly management accounts.

Daily banking of cash receipts and reconciliation thereof.

Preparation, monitoring and evaluation of budgets.

Drafting correspondences to banks, Zimra, and other authorities and corporates.

Management of cash-flows.

Preparation of statutory returns.

Management of debtors.

Recording cost information for use in controlling expenditure.

Providing management with reports specifying and comparing factors affecting prices and profitability of products or services.

Responsible for conducting physical inventories counts and inventory reconciliations.

Prioritizes payments and ensures sufficient cash flows to make payments.

Champion for systems, controls and procedures at the branch.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting equivalent qualification.

Professional accounting qualification such as CIMA/ACCA/CIS.

At least 5 years' experience in the accounting field.

At least 3 years exposure with management accounts.

Highly experienced in statutory returns (VAT, QPDs and Withholding tax & PAYE).

Familiar with Pinnacle, Excel & Word.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.