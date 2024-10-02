Bookkeeper (Harare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualiufied and experinced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for daily processing of payments, invoices and receipts.
- Responsible for end of day reports and maintaining proper filing of documents.
- Reconcile Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable.
- Capturing of daily transactions including journals in sage evolution.
- Bank reconciliations.
- Maintain an accurate record of financial transactions.
- Maintain the trial balance, by a reconciliation of general ledgers.
- Prepare and file company tax returns and other appropriate business taxes.
- Assist with internal and external audit and other financial reporting requirements as needed.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
- + 2 years’ experience.
- Highly confidential, good attention to detail and good communication skills.
- Real Estate appreciation is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy24@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for.
