Bookkeeper (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualiufied and experinced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for daily processing of payments, invoices and receipts.

Responsible for end of day reports and maintaining proper filing of documents.

Reconcile Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable.

Capturing of daily transactions including journals in sage evolution.

Bank reconciliations.

Maintain an accurate record of financial transactions.

Maintain the trial balance, by a reconciliation of general ledgers.

Prepare and file company tax returns and other appropriate business taxes.

Assist with internal and external audit and other financial reporting requirements as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Accounting or equivalent.

+ 2 years’ experience.

Highly confidential, good attention to detail and good communication skills.

Real Estate appreciation is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy24@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for.