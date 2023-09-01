Booth Tellers (Contract)
Job Description
We have new and exciting opportunities for Booth Tellers to join the Mukuru team in Zimbabwe.
The main purpose of this role is to process transactions on behalf of the organization for our clients.
The Teller reports directly to the Scheduler/Branch Manager. This position is responsible for manage our space- housekeeping; processing of transactions; making sure that the client is comfortable through customer care.
Internal Liaison with Tech Ops, Schedulers, Branch Manager. External Liaison takes place with host shops, customers, CIT.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Daily cleaning the booth before commencing of trade.
- Daily cleaning of workspace.
- Daily inspection within the premises for security before trade starts.
- Ensuring that visitor’s logbook is signed and take note of IDs (booth teller).
- Notification of Scheduler or Regional manager of the visitors.
- Takes note of Client Liaison and Farmer’s presence at the booth.
- They should report any suspicious activities to the Lead Scheduler.
- Performs KYC for all transactions for collection and sending.
- Verifies notes received for outbound transactions.
- Counting and recounting customer’s cash before issuing it to clients.
- Sorts change for outbound transactions.
- Cancel outbound orders that don’t meet KYC requirements using the Mukuru App.
- Monitor transaction limits in line with RBZ guidelines.
- Report any suspicious transactions to the AML Reporting Officer (for tellers at a branch).
- Reporting any suspicious transactions Scheduler (for tellers at a booth).
- Receiving and transferring cash to CIT.
- Safekeeping of cash (float in the safe) including passwords and pins to own compartment in the safe.
- Daily cash ups at the end of each day.
- Assist customers in completing the EDD form for suspicious transactions.
- Safekeeping of devices through locking overnight in the safe.
- Greeting and thanking the customers during each transaction.
- Making sure that clients are happy by issuing to them the correct amounts, and that transactions are processed timeously- Collections are expected to be done within 2 minutes, queue management by processing transactions as fast as possible.
- Attend monthly KPI discussion with the Branch Manager/ Regional Manager.
- Attend bi-annual monthly performance meeting with Branch Manager/ Regional Manager.
- Participate and complete all required compliance training and assignments.
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential).
- Accounting/Business/ Computer Science Diploma (Essential).
- Understanding of Spoken and written English (Essential).
- At least 2 -3 years’ experience.
- Tellers Experience (in financial sector environment (Essential).
- Relevant experience in the management of spreadsheets (Advantageous).
Additional Skills:
- Knowledge of Reconciliation.
- Knowledge of customer service principles.
- Knowledge of money laundering.
- Knowledge of foreign Exchange.
- Computer skills.
- Telephone skills.
- Verbal communication skills.
- Time management skills.
- Organizational & administrative skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://mukuru.breezy.hr/p/8ab3ca736b4a-booth-tellers
Should you be appointed in a remote/work from home role at Mukuru, it is your responsibility to ensure that you have uninterrupted internet connectivity and a ‘work-like’ environment at your home location, in order to deliver your best in terms of performance, productivity and service to our customers.
NB: All staff appointments will be made with due consideration of the company’s EE targets, If you do not receive any response after two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.
