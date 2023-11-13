Branch Manager- Arundel (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is individually accountable for managing a Technical Processes team in order to maximize productivity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manages sales as per budget and the distribution of Group products for the Branch.
- Manages client services by resolving client queries and complaints, building relationships, liaising and/or networking with relevant stakeholders and managing client experience measurement (CEM) results.
- Manages costs within the Branch.
- Controls and conducts checks of overnight reports, takes relevant action on non-compliance and non-adherence to standard operational procedures.
- Monitors and manages cash by checking teller audit rolls to ensure that they are within authorized limits.
- Manages capacity and workflow of service team.
- Delivers, maintains and enhances service and work standards and work quality.
- Manages staff including employee well-being.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Business Finance, Economics.
- A Business related degree.
- At least two years’ experience in Retail Banking Operations in a supervisory role.
- Skills: Accountability, Banking Operations, Business, Client Relationship Management, Customer Experience (CX), Operations Processes, Relationship Building, Retail Banking, Retail Banking Operations, Retail Experience, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Technical Processes, Work Standards.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 16 November 2023
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
