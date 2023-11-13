Branch Manager- Central Avenue (Harare)

Job Description

To manage and lead staff in a branch to meet service and sales objectives whilst ensuring compliance to processes and procedures to prevent risk and ensuring alignment to the Financial and service objectives of the Business Unit and work within the confines of processes and procedures, standing instructions, service level agreements and dictates of the area manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

To communicate sales and operational targets to staff.

To monitor branch targets and achievement of sales growth.

To enforce internal controls and ensure staff adherence through the implementation of effective cash management processes to prevent losses and potential risk.

To monitor the compliance of branch staff to applicable operational and legislative requirements by conducting ad hoc checks and actioning of exception reports and addressing any identified non-compliance by taking corrective action (including counseling, representing the bank at disciplinary hearings), thereby mitigating the risk to the bank.

To operationalize business strategies/sales campaigns/marketing initiatives and monitor sales performance and/or project objectives and timelines so that profitability is increased.

To manage expenses as per agreed budget by monitoring appropriate General Ledger reports and effective cost management and increase branch profitability month-on-month.

To track, monitor and ensure follow up on client comments, complaints and compliments and service standards are adhered to and that clients are retained.

To build collaborative relationships with stakeholders.

To reinforce a service culture with branch staff through conducting service days that will result in increased client acquisition, satisfied clients and increased revenue.

To encourage self and team participation in CABS Culture building initiatives (eg. Surveys etc.) contributing to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals and to support business.

Key Result Areas:

Management of Sales Budget.

Manage client service.

Manage branch operations.

Supervision of Staff.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Commerce: Business Studies: Business Management, Bachelor Commerce: Finance And Banking.

Skills: Business, Business Strategies, Communication, Conducting Surveys, Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA), Customer Follow-Ups, Internal Controls, Management Process, People Management, Relationship Building, Sales Budgets, Sales Growth, Sales Objectives, Sales Performance, Service Level Agreement (SLA), Service Levels, Service Standards, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Strategic Objectives.

Competency Requirements: