Branch Manager (Chiredzi)

Builds collaborative relationships with stakeholders through interactions at branch and community events.

Responsible for external networking and relationship building with key door openers.

Ensures expansion of customer relationships through cross selling initiatives and collaboration with internal departments.

Identifies opportunities for new products and services, to address customer needs and untapped customer segments.

Promote adoption of digital channels by customers.

Recommend Sugarcane Value Chain Retail lending process improvements and reviews.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Continuously assess and report on risks associated with the bank’s Sugarcane Value Chain business.

Determine and ensure adherence to policy and service levels.

Ensure Risk management practices are enforced.

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT:

Responsible for staff management through ensuring high quality, trained and motivated staff are selected and retained to support the business objectives.

Supervise Branch staff and the Agribusiness team.

Responsible for performance management of all direct reports.

Manage contracted staff activities.

Employee leadership, motivation and career planning.

Employee personal, sales coaching and development training.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Business Degree, Agricultural Economics or equivalent

Master’s Degree an added advantage

At least 4+ years of Retail Banking experience, managing a performing portfolio

Solid experience in SME/Agribusiness/Retail Lending/Rural Agriculture Financing

Excellent knowledge of retail banking products and sales processes across multiple channels as well as good understanding of risk management and procedures.

Skills & Competencies:

Demonstrated ability to lead a sales and service culture environment.

Demonstrated high levels of technical knowledge related to this role.

Take responsibility and accountability for completion of tasks.

Have excellent planning and organizing skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Strong presentation & analytical skills

Efficient time management.

Ambitious and energetic, able to get things done.

Confident and resilient.

Leadership qualities - natural leader and team player with strong influencing skills.

Maturity and credibility.

Ability to understand and meet customer needs.

Ability to cross and up sell products and services to customers.

Excellent interpersonal management and relationship building skills.

High level of market intelligence.

Job Related Knowledge:

Knowledge of the legal and regulatory issues typical for the country banking system.

Ability to understand main aspects of a financial institution’s operations, including strategy, product/services design, credit risk management, credit underwriting, collections, etc.

Good understanding of back-office operations, settlements, reconciliations and payments.

Sound knowledge of digital products and services.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Branch Manager – Chiredzi Branch’’.

NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.

Deadline: 26 September 2023 @ 1630hrs