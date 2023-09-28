Branch Manager (Chiredzi)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Paint Inc is looking for a Branch Manager to be part of their Chiredzi Branch. The person will be responsible for overseeing day to day operations of the branch.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervision and monitoring of all departments at your branch.
- Ensure all departments are adhering to the company policies and procedures.
- Liaising with other team members, including interacting with Branch manager to ensure smooth operations of the Branch.
- Supervising day-to-day activities, analysing statistics, compiling reports daily, weekly and monthly.
- Establish relationship with old and new clients to increase business opportunities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Diploma in Business Management, Sales and Marketing or any related qualification.
- Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices.
- Ability to meet sales targets and production goals.
- Must have a hands-on approach and must be committed to the expansion and success of the business.
- Familiarity with industry’s rules and regulations.
- Excellent organizational skills.
- Results driven and customer focused.
- Leadership and human resources management skills.
- Knowledge in ISO 9001:2015 and Sage X3 will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Drop your CV in person at our Nash Paints Chiredzi Branch on Monday between 08:00 - 11:00 am.
Deadline: 02 October 2023
Nash Paints
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
