Branch Manager (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Nash Paint Inc is looking for a Branch Manager to be part of their Chiredzi Branch. The person will be responsible for overseeing day to day operations of the branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervision and monitoring of all departments at your branch.

Ensure all departments are adhering to the company policies and procedures.

Liaising with other team members, including interacting with Branch manager to ensure smooth operations of the Branch.

Supervising day-to-day activities, analysing statistics, compiling reports daily, weekly and monthly.

Establish relationship with old and new clients to increase business opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Business Management, Sales and Marketing or any related qualification.

Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices.

Ability to meet sales targets and production goals.

Must have a hands-on approach and must be committed to the expansion and success of the business.

Familiarity with industry’s rules and regulations.

Excellent organizational skills.

Results driven and customer focused.

Leadership and human resources management skills.

Knowledge in ISO 9001:2015 and Sage X3 will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV in person at our Nash Paints Chiredzi Branch on Monday between 08:00 - 11:00 am.

Deadline: 02 October 2023